OLITSKI--Joan C. Joan C. Olitski "Kristina" died at her home in Islamorada, FL October 2, 2020. Born September 17, 1937, in Mount Pleasant, PA, daughter of Christ and Helen Fourgis. She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Gorby Cebek, grandchildren, Chloe Cebek, Daphne Cebek Aitken, Ian Cebek, great-grandchildren, Zoe and Cooper Smoke, stepdaughter Lauren Poster, grandchildren Ariel and Harry Poster, brother George Fourgis, and sister Mary Dombalis. She was predeceased by her son Alexander and husband, Jules Olitski. Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net