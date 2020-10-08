1/1
JOAN OLITSKI
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLITSKI--Joan C. Joan C. Olitski "Kristina" died at her home in Islamorada, FL October 2, 2020. Born September 17, 1937, in Mount Pleasant, PA, daughter of Christ and Helen Fourgis. She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Gorby Cebek, grandchildren, Chloe Cebek, Daphne Cebek Aitken, Ian Cebek, great-grandchildren, Zoe and Cooper Smoke, stepdaughter Lauren Poster, grandchildren Ariel and Harry Poster, brother George Fourgis, and sister Mary Dombalis. She was predeceased by her son Alexander and husband, Jules Olitski. Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
03:00 PM
Brattleboro Jewish Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
57 High St
Brattleboro, VT 05301
(802) 254-5655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
A true shining star in this dreary world! Your contributions to fashion and art will be memorialized forever. May you find your final rest peaceful, and may your family and friends find solace in such a great loss.
Kenci
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved