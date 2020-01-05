1962 - 2020
My dearest Joanie died at 5:30 on 1/4/2020. She was born in Middletown NJ, and also lived in Whitestone and Jewett in NY.
Her parents Edmond and Joan Grant are deceased.
Joan worked in the Advertising industry in NYC from 1980-2002, and was currently working for Hunter Mountain Ski Resort.
She is survived by her devastated spouse Fred, her siblings Maureen, Ed, Paul, Clare, Diane and Matthew, and her wonderful nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Theresa's RC church in Windham NY, on Saturday 1/11/20 at 11AM .
Joan loved St. Jude's
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020