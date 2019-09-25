POLLAK--Joan, on September 24, 2019. A lover of Astaire & Rogers, 1930s screwball comedies, and film noir femme fatales. In the 1950-60's, Joan planned weddings and balls for Rockefellers, Whitneys, Fricks and Astors as well as the opening of the Guggenheim Museum. In the following decades, she traveled the world with her late husband of 48 years, Lee, who was General Counsel of Philip Morris International. Together, they avidly supported the arts and theater. Joan was stylish to the very end, wearing gigantic necklaces with coordinating handbags, ordering a Pino Grigio with a large glass of ice on the side -- all over the Upper East Side. A big personality and a good listener with definite opinions, she will be greatly missed by her daughter Robin, her son-in-law Peter, her granddaughter Tallulah, and her many friends. We have lost someone who always liked a party and a song by Gershwin, Porter, Berlin or Rodgers and Hart. Funeral service Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:00am at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel", 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY. Interment to follow Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.



