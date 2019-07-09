ROSENBERG--Joan, passed away unexpectedly July 6, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her children, Scott and Ali Rosenberg, Stacey and James Gordon, Jamie and Jimmy Schwartz and Kim and Jeff Moskowitz, her brother Steven and her 16 grandchildren, Jake, Ryan, Emma, Brett, Charlie, Carly, Sam, Jack, Will, Tori, Gillian, Juliet, Alex, Kate, Phoebe and Tyler. Joan's love and devotion to her family was extraordinary. Nana never forgot a birthday or an adventure to Target with her grandchildren. She cherished every day she spent with her family. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband Stanley Solon.
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019