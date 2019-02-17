Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN SALTZMAN. View Sign

SALTZMAN--Joan. Hofstra University is deeply saddened by the passing of Joan Saltzman, a dedicated friend, adviser and generous benefactor. She and her late husband, Trustee Emeritus Arnold A. Saltzman, founded Hofstra's Joan and Arnold Saltzman Community Services Center, a multidisciplinary clinical service center that provides low cost, life-changing therapies to the public and unique research and training opportunities to students. The Center is one of the first facilities of its kind in the nation and stands as a tribute to the Saltzmans' commitment to public service and the advancement of higher education. Mrs. Saltzman was actively involved with human services agencies throughout Nassau County and New York state, including the Nassau County Mental Health Board, the New York State Mental Health Planning Council, the State Task Force for the Development of Community Residences, the North Shore Child & Family Guidance Association, Community Advocates, the Long Island Women's Fund, the Long Island Community Foundation and Erase Racism. Hofstra awarded Mrs. Saltzman an honorary doctorate in 1999 in recognition of her commitment to the University, her work in the community and philanthropic endeavors. She is survived by three children and five grandchildren. In tribute to the memory of Mrs. Saltzman, all Hofstra University flags were lowered to half-staff. Alan J. Bernon, Chair, Board of Trustees; Stuart Rabinowitz, President, Hofstra University



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019

