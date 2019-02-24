SALTZMAN--Joan. Planned Parenthood of Nassau County mourns the death of Joan Saltzman, and extends its deepest sympathies to the Saltzman family. A cherished friend and supporter, Joan was also a tenacious and vocal advocate for education, believing passionately that information was the path to empowerment. All who had the good fortune to know Joan will miss her terribly.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019