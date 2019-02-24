JOAN SALTZMAN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN SALTZMAN.

SALTZMAN--Joan. Planned Parenthood of Nassau County mourns the death of Joan Saltzman, and extends its deepest sympathies to the Saltzman family. A cherished friend and supporter, Joan was also a tenacious and vocal advocate for education, believing passionately that information was the path to empowerment. All who had the good fortune to know Joan will miss her terribly.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.