SANGER--Joan S. Beloved, generous and passionate supporter of the arts, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2020. Joan, 88, was the cherished daughter of Milton and Dorothy Samuels, devoted wife of 67 years to Kenneth E. Sanger, loving mother of Ellin and Mort Agress, and David and Sherill Sanger. She showered her grandsons, Andrew and Ned Sanger, with encouragement and wisdom. Donations may be made to her favorite charities, the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company in Vermont and The New York Times' Neediest Cases Fund.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 15, 2020
