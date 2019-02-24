JOAN SLOAN

SLOAN--Joan Roberta Kraft, 88, of New Rochelle, NY died peacefully February 7, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT. Beloved wife of the late Neil Sloan and devoted mother of Mark Sloan and Judith Sloan. Cherished grandmother of Kristen Sloan, Erika Sloan and Zachary Katz. Loving daughter of Hannah and Joseph Kraft and sister of Herbert Kraft. Laid to rest at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Queens, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019
