JOAN SUVAL
SUVAL--Joan. Joan Suval, was born in New York City on August 12, 1932 and peacefully passed away at her residence in Briarcliff Manor, NY on April 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband Marvin and son Bret. Joan graduated from City College of New York in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. In 1963 she met Dr. R.S. Mishra, later known as Shri Brahmananda Sarasvati, an internationally known physician and scholar who immersed her in the teachings of Eastern philosophy which profoundly influenced her life. A founding member of Ananda Ashram in Monroe, New York, Joan offered meditation and Yoga-Vedanta programs for the Yoga Society of New York. Shri Brahmananda directed her in the recording of his "Blue Sky Meditations." Over the years, she presented her program, "Readings from the Masters," in San Diego, Los Angeles, Nashville, Ireland and Switzerland. In 2010 she released her recording "Witnessing Second to Second", an ancient approach to meditation, and in 2012 published "I Hold the Lion's Paw", a "collection of wise and powerful statements" from letters of Shri Brahmananda written to her between 1963 and 1970. Her remarkable talks, wise commentary, insightful stories, wry jokes, and most of all, her extraordinary love for everyone she met, will be forever missed.


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
