Joan Streeter Atkinson was born in Tarboro, NC. Growing up at Bensboro, the Atkinson family farm in Pitt County, she was always eager to face new challenges. At 14, Joan drove an 18-wheeler to deliver pickles and conducted payroll out of the back of her father's pickup truck. She majored in Psychology at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating in 1956.



After college, Joan served as Administrative Assistant to Dr. Kenneth M. Brinkhouse in the Department of Pathology at the UNC School of Medicine at Chapel Hill. While there she met a young pathology resident, Dr. Charles W. Robinson, Jr. In 1958 they married, then welcomed a daughter, Ashley, and a son, Charles. In 1965, the family moved to San Antonio for Charlie to practice medicine while Joan was active in numerous organizations including the Bexar County Medical Society, First Presbyterian Church, the Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health.



Joan moved to New York City in 1980 to pursue a career as a psychotherapist. She earned her Clinical Psychology Ph.D. from the Fielding Institute. Joan and husband Robert B. Thorne, Ph.D. helped many patients over their 20+ year practice. In addition, Joan taught Sunday school classes at Marble Collegiate Church, taught counseling skills at the Blanton Peale Institutes for Religion & Health and served on the boards of the Psychotherapy & Spirituality Institute and the Temple of Understanding.



In 2001, Joan married Edwin N. Gifford. Dividing their time between Amagansett, NY and San Antonio, TX they enjoyed gardening, travelling, and their grandchildren.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Benashley Streeter and Mabel Baum Atkinson, and two husbands: Robert Thorne and Edwin Gifford. She is survived by her sister Janice Cutchin (and husband Lawrence) of Tarboro, NC, daughter Ashley Dike, son Charles W. Robinson (and wife Amy), four grandchildren: Peyton Dike, Stuart Dike, Ramsey Robinson, and Charlie Robinson, along with several lifetime friends.



Joan embodied the grit and grace of a Southern farm girl, the friendliness and compassion of a Texan, and the savviness of a New Yorker. She was a deeply spiritual person who loved and cared for many people and will be profoundly missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Joan may be made to the Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health, San Antonio, TX, the Temple of Understanding, New York City, NY, or to a .



