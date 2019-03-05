Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN WAGNER. View Sign

WAGNER--Joan Rush. We mourn the loss of our beloved Joan Sally Rush Wagner, who passed away on March 2. Her grace, elegance, intelligence and beauty will be fiercely missed by those who knew and loved her. Joan had a love of life, an unmistakable spark of humor and a strong and unstoppable positive attitude that carried through in all aspects of her being. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law John and Michele, Steven and Barbara, grandchildren Daniel (Miri), Jesse and Katie, and great-grandchildren Riva and Gabriel. Donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.



