WEENS--Joan, MD. Joan Weens, MD, retired physician, died on May 12, 2020 at her home in Atlanta. She was 75 years old. She was first, and foremost, a physician. She dedicated her life to the practice of medicine, teaching, and healing. Joan Weens graduated Magna Cum Laude from Radcliffe College in 1966, and Harvard Medical School in 1970. She completed her medical internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She was a Hematology Clinical and Research Fellow at Tufts-New England Medical Center 1973-76 and served an additional Hematology Research Fellowship at Brown University. She was an Assistant Professor of Medicine/ Hematology at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center for eight years prior to moving back to Atlanta. Dr. Weens joined a group practice in Atlanta in 1986 practicing Oncology and hematology primarily at St. Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital Atlanta. She was recognized as an Atlanta Top Doctor several times by Atlanta Magazine and retired in 2010. Joan was a member of The Temple in Atlanta. Her college participation in and support of women's rights initiatives at Radcliffe was later channeled to support women's initiatives throughout her life. In her spare time she enjoyed art galleries, local art shows, and museums wherever she travelled. She loved animals of all types, and supported the Atlanta Zoo, Atlanta Humane Society and other organizations. Joan's delight in the natural world found personal expression in her prolific body of artworks, sketches and paintings. She continued developing her skills in studio art classes until shortly before her death. Joan was the daughter of Heinz Stephen Weens, MD, former Chief of Radiology at Emory University Hospital, and Susanne Rosenthal Weens. Heinz (Wienskowitz) Weens attended medical school in Berlin, Germany and completed his training at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Susanne Rosenthal, born in Breslau, Poland, trained as a laboratory technologist in Berlin. The two left Germany separately in 1938 and married in the U.S., raising daughter Joan in Atlanta. She is survived by her cousins, Michael Freundlich of Bend, OR; Joyce Lebewohl of Mashpee, MA; and Tom Layton of Melbourne, Australia. She is also survived by the hundreds of patients she cared for and their families. Donations in her memory may be sent to Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation https:// atlantacancercarefoundation.org
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.