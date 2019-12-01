WILLIAMS--Joan. On November 11th, 2019 Joan Freeman Williams, 91, died at home surrounded by family. She was born to Frances and Ogden Freeman in Mt. Kisco, where she spent a country childhood and later moved to New York City, where she graduated from Spence School. In 1954 Joan married John M. Williams. They raised a family in New York City, but Centre Island became their home and they gave back much to the community they loved. Joan also loved art and nature. She had the talent to see beauty in small things and the passion to make the world a better place. Joan is survived by son Roderick Williams, daughter Maris Baker, and three grandchildren. A life celebration will be held at SCYC in the Spring and a memorial fund has been established at Friend of the Bay.



