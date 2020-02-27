COHEN--JoAnn, passed peacefully at home on February 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband James, sisters Carole and Elaine, nieces, nephews and cousins. JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Cathleen Albano and her brother Vincent. Friends may call February 28, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at the Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. John's Church (55th and 1st Avenue) New York, New York at 1:30pm. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in JoAnn's name to .
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 27, 2020