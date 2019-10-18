JOANN SCHOENFELD

Guest Book
Obituary
SCHOENFELD--Jo-ann, 87 of Hastings-on-Hudson and the Upper West Side of Manhattan passed away on October 17, 2019. A remarkable woman who was an entrepreneur, devoted mother, grandmother and friend. Jo-ann dedicated her life to her family, friends and community. She is survived by her sons Andrew and James as well as her grandchildren Rebecca, Emily, Henry and Oliver. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley and son Douglas. Funeral service will take place Friday (Today) 10am at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry, NY. Interment will follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019
