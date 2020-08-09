JOANNA BLAUNER

BLAUNER--Joanna Laura (Hamerslag), 82 of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Joanna grew up in New York, a daughter of the late Albert and Betty Hamerslag. She is survived by her devoted daughter Patsy Fox (George), dear stepson Peter Blauner (Mary), adored grandchildren Tasman, Ella, and Ben Fox, and her treasured sisters Dana Endresen and Betsy Fay. She was predeceased by her dedicated husband Charlie Miller and beloved stepson Stephen Blauner. Joanna will be missed by her devoted family and friends, who will endeavor to keep her spirit of loving kindness alive.





