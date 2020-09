Or Copy this URL to Share

POMERANZ--Joanna V. The Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers of LiveOn NY convey our sincere condolences to fellow Board Member, David V. Pomeranz, on the passing of his beloved mother Joanna V. Pomeranz. The Board honors the life of Joanna V. Pomeranz and extends its deepest sympathies to the entire Pomeranz family. Respectfully, Joseph Girven, BoardPresident, LiveOn NY Allison Nickerson, Executive Director, LiveOn NY





