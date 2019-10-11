CONFORTI--Joanne. of New York, NY and East Hampton, NY passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 75. A Memorial Service will be held 9am on Saturday, October 12 at Frank E. Campbell, The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., NYC, NY 10028. An interment of her cremated remains to follow the memorial service at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery in East Hampton, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joanne's name to: The Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, 750 West Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach, N.Y. 11561 or online at: www.lbdny.org
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019