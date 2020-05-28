JOANNE DANN
1925 - 2020
DANN--Joanne Himmell. Joanne Himmell Dann was born on June 19, 1925 in NYC and died on May 27, 2020 in Baltimore at the age of 94. She was a journalist, a teacher, a devoted mother, avid athlete and an ever-curious explorer in the world; who worked tirelessly for the Democratic Party, and for an end to partisan redistricting. She attended her beloved Birch Wathen School in NYC and received her B.A. from Barnard College. Joanne received her Master's in Literature from Columbia University based on the poems of William Wordsworth and went on to get another Master's in foreign studies at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Her marriage to Michael Dann, a television executive, ended in 1972 after 23 years. She will be greatly missed by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Nat Springer, her children and their families: Jonathan Dann and Julia Mallory, Patty Dann and Michael Hill, Priscilla and Joe Courtney, her grandchildren, Ben, Max and his wife, Annie, Meara, Jake and many friends. It would please her greatly if contributions would be made to: http://www commoncause.org/issues/ voting-and-elections/ redistricting/


Published in New York Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
