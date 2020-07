FINSTAD-GOOD--Joanne, 86, of Ranier, MN died on May 21 at her home in New York City. After earning a Master's Degree in Microbiology from the University of Minnesota, she and her husband, Robert A. Good, moved in 1972 to New York City where he served as Director of the Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research. She is survived by her sister, Connie, in New York City. A more complete obituary and an opportunity to express condolences is available at www.daviddonehower.com