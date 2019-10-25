HERSH--Joanne Pines, a lifelong resident of Peekskill, NY, died in her home on Monday after a brief illness. She was the devoted daughter of the late Judge Samuel and Ruth Golden Pines and for 57 years the beloved wife of the late Judge Jerome J. Hersh. She was predeceased by her brothers James M. and Stuart S. Pines, M.D. She is survived by her sister Doris Pines Markoff. She leaves her grateful children John, Richard and Anne, their partners Doriann and Tom, and her treasured grandchildren Caleb, Max and Alex. Donations to Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic www.pphp.org
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 25, 2019