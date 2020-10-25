JOANNE JOSEPHY

JOSEPHY--Joanne Gershel, beloved mother of Jennifer and Andrea (Leiman), grandmother of Lauren, David, and Jonathan, and great-grand- mother of Zev, Arthur, Cole, and Boaz died at home on October 22 at the age of 99. Loving wife of Warren S. Josephy, who predeceased her in 2006, she was a lifelong New Yorker and was devoted to the Metropolitan Museum and the Central Park Conservancy. A graduate of Pratt Institute in costume design, she worked as the head buyer in the gift shop at Bonwit Teller during World War II, retiring to raise a family after the war. She and Warren built a house in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and divided their time between Manhattan and rural Vermont, where she developed a passion for gardening. She employed the skills she learned at Pratt as a volunteer in the Costume Institute at the Met and at the Museum of the City of New York for many years. A fixture for decades in her Upper East Side neighborhood, she was known for her style, energy, and zest for life.





