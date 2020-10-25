1/
JOANNE JOSEPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPHY--Joanne Gershel, beloved mother of Jennifer and Andrea (Leiman), grandmother of Lauren, David, and Jonathan, and great-grand- mother of Zev, Arthur, Cole, and Boaz died at home on October 22 at the age of 99. Loving wife of Warren S. Josephy, who predeceased her in 2006, she was a lifelong New Yorker and was devoted to the Metropolitan Museum and the Central Park Conservancy. A graduate of Pratt Institute in costume design, she worked as the head buyer in the gift shop at Bonwit Teller during World War II, retiring to raise a family after the war. She and Warren built a house in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and divided their time between Manhattan and rural Vermont, where she developed a passion for gardening. She employed the skills she learned at Pratt as a volunteer in the Costume Institute at the Met and at the Museum of the City of New York for many years. A fixture for decades in her Upper East Side neighborhood, she was known for her style, energy, and zest for life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved