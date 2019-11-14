Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE SLUSSER. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM St. Thomas More Church Send Flowers Obituary

SLUSSER--Joanne Eleanor Briggs. Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 12th at age 90. She was born in Hollywood, CA. After Beverly Hills High School, she graduated from Stanford University in 1950 where she met her husband William Peter Slusser of 66 years. Jojo is survived by her husband, William Peter Slusser, and their five children, Kathleen Mullen, Martin Slusser, Dr. Wendelin Slusser, Caroline Converse and Sarah Slusser, 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jojo was a gifted writer, journalist and environmentalist. She was a member of the Board of The Sierra Club Foundation. She was Head of the Spence School Parents Association and co-founded the first auction at The Convent of the Sacred Heart. She was a member of The Cosmopolitan Club, Lawrence Beach Club and Stanford University Alumnae Association. Jojo is remembered for her steadfast love of her family and friends, her sense of humor, and her sense of fairness. She was a strong competitor in scrabble, bridge, tennis and ping pong. She loved books, photography, travel and sunsets. She was a natural teacher and inspired everyone around her to read, learn and lead a meaningful life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sierra Club and Stanford Alumnae Association or plant a tree in her honor. A Service to celebrate Jojo's life will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Saturday, November 16th at 2pm with a reception for all to follow at The Cosmopolitan Club.



