Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE TALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TALL--Joanne. Of Ossining, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on March 13, 2020, at age 58. Principal of Kamen-Tall Architects, PC, of New York. Beloved wife and business partner of Scott Kamen. Cherished mother of Abigail and Hannah Kamen. Born and raised in St. Louis, Joanne came to New York to pursue a notable career in architecture and to establish a family with Scott, to whom she was married in 1990. Through her accomplished career, Joanne was the recipient of the New York State Excellence in Preservation Award in 2005 as well as the New York Landmark Conservancy Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award and the Preservation League of NYS Excellence Award in 2013. Joanne and Scott raised their family in Ossining, NY, where they restored and expanded a historic home, dated to 1795. Joanne gave freely of her time and energy to create a loving home filled with art, music, great food, and interesting people. Her creativity, authenticity, depth of insight, and commitment to the betterment of human and animal well-being continued throughout her life. In addition to being a loving mother and skilled architect, Joanne supported important community projects. She served as Commissioner of the Village of Ossining's Historic Preservation Commission; a Board Member for Ossining's IFCA Housing Network; as well as a Board Member and Officer of the Hudson Valley Writer's Center and was responsible for the restoration of its historic headquarters. Joanne's gentle, caring spirit and brilliant intellect will be sorely missed and dearly remembered. A private funeral service is being held for the family, with a memorial to occur at a later date to be announced. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to: The American Caribbean Maritime Foun-dation.



TALL--Joanne. Of Ossining, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on March 13, 2020, at age 58. Principal of Kamen-Tall Architects, PC, of New York. Beloved wife and business partner of Scott Kamen. Cherished mother of Abigail and Hannah Kamen. Born and raised in St. Louis, Joanne came to New York to pursue a notable career in architecture and to establish a family with Scott, to whom she was married in 1990. Through her accomplished career, Joanne was the recipient of the New York State Excellence in Preservation Award in 2005 as well as the New York Landmark Conservancy Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award and the Preservation League of NYS Excellence Award in 2013. Joanne and Scott raised their family in Ossining, NY, where they restored and expanded a historic home, dated to 1795. Joanne gave freely of her time and energy to create a loving home filled with art, music, great food, and interesting people. Her creativity, authenticity, depth of insight, and commitment to the betterment of human and animal well-being continued throughout her life. In addition to being a loving mother and skilled architect, Joanne supported important community projects. She served as Commissioner of the Village of Ossining's Historic Preservation Commission; a Board Member for Ossining's IFCA Housing Network; as well as a Board Member and Officer of the Hudson Valley Writer's Center and was responsible for the restoration of its historic headquarters. Joanne's gentle, caring spirit and brilliant intellect will be sorely missed and dearly remembered. A private funeral service is being held for the family, with a memorial to occur at a later date to be announced. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to: The American Caribbean Maritime Foun-dation. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close