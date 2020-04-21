Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joaquin Andujar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sergeant Major (SGM) Joaquin (Jei-J) Andujar was born on in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Providencia Almodovar and Joaquin Elias. From a young age, Jei showed a passion for fitness and adventure.



Jei entered the United States Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. and Advanced Individual Training as a Mortuary Affairs Specialist at Fort Lee, Virginia. in 1993.



Over his 25-year career, Jei served as Mortuary Affairs Specialist, Casualty Assistance Specialist, Squad Leader, Team Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, Multinational Force MANCO, 3 assignments as a First Sergeant, Supply & Services Sergeant Major, and Joint Mortuary Affairs office NCOIC for AFRICOM and SOUTHCOM.



SGM Andujar was a highly decorated officer with receiving over 20 decorations for service and valor include a Bronze Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, & Army Commendation Medals.



His previous assignments include the 240th Quartermaster Battalion 111th Collection Company and 54th Quartermaster Company (MA) Ft. Lee Virginia; 1st Infantry Division, Ft Riley, Kansas; Central Identification Laboratory, Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Multinational Force and Observers, Egypt; V Corps, Germany; US Army South, Fort Sam Houston, Texas; US Army Africa, Vicenza, Italy; and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Sergeant Major Andujar's combat and humanitarian experience include Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Defense Support to Civil Authorities.



SGM Andujar's civilian education included a BA in Homeland Security and Terrorism Studies from American Military University and a Master's of Science in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas. Other civilian certified credentials include his passions in logistic management and fitness with his PMP and level 1 and 2 in crossfit certifications.



SGM Andujar epitomized what it meant to be a true leader and mentor; he was a champion of his soldiers, first and foremost. He was your go-to and mr fix-it when there was an emergency, and while he took what he did very seriously; he didn't take himself that seriously. Jei was a great storyteller, loved an adventure and collecting oddities and friends along the way. Jei loved life and lived to share it with friends and family-in a very stylish way, of course.



SGM Joaquin Andujar interment will be among the brothers and sisters he had brought home at Arlington National Cemetery. Once COVID19 allows us, a full military service to honor his 25 years in the army will be scheduled.



Left to celebrate the life of Sergeant Major Jai Andujar is his wife, Dr. Tara L. (Andujar-)Herrmann, Washington, DC; father, Joaquin, Queens, NY; mother, Providencia, Puerto Rico, and his in-laws, Thomas and Jean Herrmann, South Dakota, and all those of he considered family and/or which he was honored to serve with.



He is watching over all of us now and will celebrate our victories. Warriors, and those who loved them, will all be reunited.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask, that anyone wanting to remember or honor Jei, donate to the endowment in his name: https://www.gofundme.com/f/continui

ng-the-legacy-of-jei-andujar?utm_so

urce=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&

https://www.gofundme.com/f/continuing-the-legacy-of-jei-andujar?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet

