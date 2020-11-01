HIRSCH--Jodie, age 59, passed away peacefully on October 30 surrounded by loved ones, after a long and courageous fight against cancer. Jodie traveled through life with a unique spark and genuine warmth. She had a joy for living that was palpable to those fortunate enough to be within her orbit. She laughed hard and shared her good humor freely. And Jodie was kind. She dispensed love to those close around her and was quick to embrace a stranger with conversation and often a hug. Abundantly talented, too, her remarkable design sense and eye for beauty imbued all aspects of her work and personal life. She was also an accomplished athlete golfer, competitive tennis player and avid equestrian. Jodie shined bright in our lives through all her precious days. We will savor that sparkle forever. Jodie is survived by her beloved husband, Steve, the father and stepmother she adored, Arthur and Beverly Shorin, her cherished sister, brother-in-law, and nephew, Amy, Scott, and Casey Silverstein, her dear in-laws, Bob Hirsch and Marilyn Bloom, and many treasured friends and pets. A funeral service will be held for family only. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Shiva. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue Inc., Sagaponick, NY.





