HIRSCH--Jodie. Dearest Jodie, Thank you for being a daughter I never had. You were a family gal that truly enhanced Dad's and my life. I will forever cherish the vacations, dinners, golf games and all the in-between time we had for almost 50 years. You will always be with me. Rest In Peace. Much love, Mother Bev





