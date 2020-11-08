1/
JOE KANE
KANE--Joe, longtime New York Daily News genre movie critic, writing as The Phantom of the Movies, died November 1, 2020 at his Ocean Grove, NJ home. Joe was the editor and publisher of The Phantom of the Movies' VideoScope magazine; also the former editor of The Monster Times and the author of numerous magazine articles, books and plays. Surviving are his wife and partner, Nancy Naglin, his sister Joan Nichols, and many nieces and nephews and their children. His work endures and his legacy will continue with those who love cinema.


