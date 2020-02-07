SOKOLOFF--Joe, passed away on February 2, 2020, after a long hard fought battle with heart failure. Joe was a proud and active alumni of Central High School in Philadelphia , as well as a graduate of Temple University. He was the former President of Packard Press in Manhattan and an Executive Vice President of Bowne & Co., in Manhattan, where he retired from in 2007. Joe was born in South Philadelphia in 1933 and had resided in New Jersey since 1968, most recently in Franklin Lakes. Joe was a truly hard working man of great character, integrity, and most of all a man of his word. Joe was one of the greatest salesmen of all time, and regardless of his success and corporate titles, when asked what he did for a living, he always proudly replied, "Sales." Joe was a great father to his two children, Amy and Douglas, and an amazing loyal husband to his wife Jo Ann of 57 years, all of whom he is survived by, as well as his daughter-in-law Jeanette. Joe will be truly missed by all who knew him, especially his family. He was truly one-of-a- kind. We will see you soon Pop, we love you. Viewing will be on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, from 1pm-3pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff, NJ, with a funeral service beginning at 3pm.



