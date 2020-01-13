1929 - 2020
Joe T. Imm, Jr. (Happy) passed away on January 10 at the age of 90. He was a country boy from Mississippi, a US Army Veteran, and retired TWA agent of 35 years. Happy was born in Cleveland, MS, attended Mississippi College, lived and worked in NYC and spent the last eight years at Hill House in Greenwich. Happy was always telling stories and jokes and read the NY Times every day.
He was so proud of his family including: daughters, Susie Imm-Chow Chin, Jamaica, NY, Mamie Imm-Chow Lee (Jim) Greenwich, CT; six grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa), Matthew, Amy, and Donna Chin, and Melanie and Caroline Lee; four great grandsons, Daniel, Alex, Lucas and Tyler Chin; siblings, Pearl Chow, Queens, NY, Lucy Leung, Phoenix, MD, Gilroy Chow (Sally), Clarksdale, MS; and many relatives across the country.
He was predeceased by his parents Joe T. Im and Rose Wong Im-Chow, brother James Chow and sister Lilly Leung.
Visitation is Wednesday, January 15th, 3PM - 7PM at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT. Funeral services are Thursday, January 16th at 10AM at Second Congregational Church with burial in Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum (https://chineseheritagemuseum.org/), Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Training and Development Fund at Greenwich Hospital (https://giving.greenhosp.org/giving
/honor-causes/flynn-fellowship/), or a .
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020