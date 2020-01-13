Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe T Imm, Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2020

Joe T. Imm, Jr. (Happy) passed away on January 10 at the age of 90. He was a country boy from Mississippi, a US Army Veteran, and retired TWA agent of 35 years. Happy was born in Cleveland, MS, attended Mississippi College, lived and worked in NYC and spent the last eight years at Hill House in Greenwich. Happy was always telling stories and jokes and read the NY Times every day.



He was so proud of his family including: daughters, Susie Imm-Chow Chin, Jamaica, NY, Mamie Imm-Chow Lee (Jim) Greenwich, CT; six grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa), Matthew, Amy, and Donna Chin, and Melanie and Caroline Lee; four great grandsons, Daniel, Alex, Lucas and Tyler Chin; siblings, Pearl Chow, Queens, NY, Lucy Leung, Phoenix, MD, Gilroy Chow (Sally), Clarksdale, MS; and many relatives across the country.



He was predeceased by his parents Joe T. Im and Rose Wong Im-Chow, brother James Chow and sister Lilly Leung.



Visitation is Wednesday, January 15th, 3PM - 7PM at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT. Funeral services are Thursday, January 16th at 10AM at Second Congregational Church with burial in Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum (https://chineseheritagemuseum.org/), Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Training and Development Fund at Greenwich Hospital (https://giving.greenhosp.org/giving

/honor-causes/flynn-fellowship/), or a . Joe T. Imm, Jr. (Happy) passed away on January 10 at the age of 90. He was a country boy from Mississippi, a US Army Veteran, and retired TWA agent of 35 years. Happy was born in Cleveland, MS, attended Mississippi College, lived and worked in NYC and spent the last eight years at Hill House in Greenwich. Happy was always telling stories and jokes and read the NY Times every day.He was so proud of his family including: daughters, Susie Imm-Chow Chin, Jamaica, NY, Mamie Imm-Chow Lee (Jim) Greenwich, CT; six grandchildren, Bryan (Lisa), Matthew, Amy, and Donna Chin, and Melanie and Caroline Lee; four great grandsons, Daniel, Alex, Lucas and Tyler Chin; siblings, Pearl Chow, Queens, NY, Lucy Leung, Phoenix, MD, Gilroy Chow (Sally), Clarksdale, MS; and many relatives across the country.He was predeceased by his parents Joe T. Im and Rose Wong Im-Chow, brother James Chow and sister Lilly Leung.Visitation is Wednesday, January 15th, 3PM - 7PM at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT. Funeral services are Thursday, January 16th at 10AM at Second Congregational Church with burial in Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Mississippi Delta Chinese Heritage Museum (https://chineseheritagemuseum.org/), Susan D. Flynn Oncology Nursing Training and Development Fund at Greenwich Hospital (https://giving.greenhosp.org/giving/honor-causes/flynn-fellowship/), or a . Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations