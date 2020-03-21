Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL BERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERMAN--Joel C. (February 5, 1934 - March 9, 2020), founder of MechoShade Systems, and StretchWall Products, Inc., died at his home in Hewlett, New York. Joel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine Artzt Berman, and his children and spouses, Jan and Judy, Tammy, Shari and Jack, Glen and Dawn. He leaves six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Joel grew up in Coney Island, Brooklyn, son of Sally Berman and Jack Meyer Berman, an immigrant from Poland who fled the pogroms. While attending Pratt Institute, Joel was drafted into the Army and served from 1957-1959. In the 1960's, he joined his father's upholstery shop and transformed it from a small family business into two industries whose products have been widely used in commercial architecture around the world. Through Joel's entrepreneurial efforts, MechoShade Systems has become an internationally recognized brand of solar shades among noted architects and designers. Joel pioneered computerized shading which can be seen in iconic projects such as the headquarters of the New York Times Company by Renzo Piano. Joel held several patents and his products have won numerous design awards. In 2014, Joel was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Interior Design magazine. Skiing, sailing, fishing and travel were Joel's favorite pastimes, especially in the company of his family to whom he was utterly dedicated. Joel was an active board member for Camphill Village in Copake, NY, an integrated community where people with developmental differences live a life of dignity, equality and purpose. The family welcomes donations to Camphill Village USA in Joel's memory:



BERMAN--Joel C. (February 5, 1934 - March 9, 2020), founder of MechoShade Systems, and StretchWall Products, Inc., died at his home in Hewlett, New York. Joel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine Artzt Berman, and his children and spouses, Jan and Judy, Tammy, Shari and Jack, Glen and Dawn. He leaves six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Joel grew up in Coney Island, Brooklyn, son of Sally Berman and Jack Meyer Berman, an immigrant from Poland who fled the pogroms. While attending Pratt Institute, Joel was drafted into the Army and served from 1957-1959. In the 1960's, he joined his father's upholstery shop and transformed it from a small family business into two industries whose products have been widely used in commercial architecture around the world. Through Joel's entrepreneurial efforts, MechoShade Systems has become an internationally recognized brand of solar shades among noted architects and designers. Joel pioneered computerized shading which can be seen in iconic projects such as the headquarters of the New York Times Company by Renzo Piano. Joel held several patents and his products have won numerous design awards. In 2014, Joel was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Interior Design magazine. Skiing, sailing, fishing and travel were Joel's favorite pastimes, especially in the company of his family to whom he was utterly dedicated. Joel was an active board member for Camphill Village in Copake, NY, an integrated community where people with developmental differences live a life of dignity, equality and purpose. The family welcomes donations to Camphill Village USA in Joel's memory: https://camphillvillage.org/ get-involved/donate/ Published in The New York Times on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close