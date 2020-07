Or Copy this URL to Share

BUSEL--Joel. Of Boca Raton, FL. June 5, 1935 - July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Posner), devoted father of Eileen and Gary Busel and Joanne and Scott Handler, loving grandfather of Jessica and Corey Brand, Daniel and Anabel Mahl, Matthew and Andrew Busel, and proud great-grandfather of Arlo and Jetti Brand. Joel lived life to the fullest and was happiest spending time with his family and many friends. We will miss him forever.





