1/
JOEL BUSEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUSEL--Joel. I lost my closest and oldest friend yesterday. We met 67 years ago at the University of Pennsylvania. He was my fraternity brother and became my brother. We raised our families together in Fresh Meadows, Queens, Oyster Bay and Oyster Bay Cove. Our homes were next to each other in Boca Raton, Florida. We belonged to the same clubs, played golf and traveled the world together. Shared joy and sorrow. He loved his wife Sandy, his children Gary and Eileen, Joanne and Scott, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. We will miss his daily phone calls. R.I.P. dear Joel. We have you in our hearts. Much love, Vicki & Kurt, Jodi & Jeffrey, David & Richard


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved