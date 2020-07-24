JOEL BUSEL

BUSEL--Joel. I lost my closest and oldest friend yesterday. We met 67 years ago at the University of Pennsylvania. He was my fraternity brother and became my brother. We raised our families together in Fresh Meadows, Queens, Oyster Bay and Oyster Bay Cove. Our homes were next to each other in Boca Raton, Florida. We belonged to the same clubs, played golf and traveled the world together. Shared joy and sorrow. He loved his wife Sandy, his children Gary and Eileen, Joanne and Scott, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. We will miss his daily phone calls. R.I.P. dear Joel. We have you in our hearts. Much love, Vicki & Kurt, Jodi & Jeffrey, David & Richard





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store