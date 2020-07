BUSEL--Joel. We mourn the loss of our beloved cousin Joel. He was masterful and visionary in business and a passionate and curious world traveler with his beloved Sandy. He was a captivating and engaging conversationalist and a true gift to our lives. Above all he will be remembered for his heartfelt love of his family and friends. We will miss him dearly. Sam & Sue and Joyce





