CARTUN--Joel, loving husband of Susan Cartun for 56 years, devoted father of Alissa Cartun and her husband, Steven Slater, Jeff Cartun and his wife, Sheri Cartun; adoring grandfather of Isaac Slater, Darcy Slater, Avery Cartun and Maya Cartun; endearing brother-in-law of Arthur and Krys Amdurer, David and Susan Weiss- Horowitz and Paul Horowitz. Joel was the founder of Vestcom International a leading provider of digital printing and mailing services. Joel started Vestcom in 1996 and brought it public in 1997 by merging his company, Comvestrix, and six other digital printing service companies. For the past dozen years Joel was a mentor, partner and investor in early stage companies. Service 1pm, Monday at "The Riverside", 180 West 76th Street, NYC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joel's memory to the Boston Symphony Orchestra and specify the donation for Tanglewood.



