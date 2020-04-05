Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL FAIRMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FAIRMAN--Joel M., 91, died peacefully at home in Hobe Sound, Florida on March 24th. A native New Yorker, he graduated from Horace Mann in 1946, Phi Beta Kappa from Amherst College in '52, and from Yale Law School in '55. He practiced at Patterson Belknap before moving to Bache, eventually leading the Prudential-Bache communications group. In 1982, he founded Faircom, Inc., retiring in 2004. He was married for 52 years to Claire M. Fairman, raising three children in Locust Valley. He was a tennis player at Piping Rock Club, a skier, a hockey player and board member at Beaver Dam Winter Sports Club, and played in the Senior Olympics Hockey Tournament. He was also a member of the Racquet & Tennis Club, Doubles, the New England Society, and the Winter Wheezers. A Trustee of the Village of Lattingtown, he chaired the Board of Zoning Appeals. He performed as a soloist with the Barbershop Harmony Society's Long Island Harmonizers. In 2013, he relocated to Hobe Sound, FL, where he joined Jupiter Island Club and Hobe Sound Yacht Club. Beloved for his wit, intellect, and puckish charm, he will be dearly missed by his surviving children, David and Helen, son-in-law David Weyerhaeuser and daughter-in-law Juliette Zener, and his five grandchildren, Joshua and Isaac Fairman and Blake, Jackie, and Charlie Weyerhaeuser. He was predeceased by his wife Claire in 2011 and by his daughter Betsy in 2013. Memorial services will be held at a later date and donations in his honor may be made to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, McLean Hospital, or Jupiter Medical Center Foundation.



