JOEL FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN--Joel. August 17, 1939 - July 20, 2020. Joel passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson's disease. Joel was born in Denver, Colorado, the second of three sons of Israel and Josephine Friedman. He was a proud alumnus of Columbia College, and lived in Westchester County and Manhattan for the remainder of his life. Joel was a successful investor and real estate developer. As a partner of Founders Capital Group, he was a skilled dealmaker who loved his work. He was a runner and expert skier who enjoyed travel, singing and spending time with his family. Joel is survived by his children, Ted and Jennifer Friedman; his brothers, Rabbi Daniel Friedman and Jonathan Friedman; his grandchildren, Sophie and Lucas Regal; and his nephews and nieces, Jeffrey, Mark, Joshua, Jesse and Jacqueline Friedman.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
