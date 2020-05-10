KISLIN--Joel. 68, Kingston, PA, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. A 1969 graduate of GAR, he was a two-time District champion, Regional champion, and State runner-up in wrestling. A graduate of Hofstra University, Joel taught special education for 35 years and was a champion wrestling coach. He was to be inducted into the PA Wrestling Hall of Fame on May 17. Joel was a two-time Gold Medal winner at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Joel is survived by his wife Lynnette, and two daughters Aimee and Rachel, his three brothers, and countless friends, students and teammates.





