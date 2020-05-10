JOEL KISLIN
KISLIN--Joel. 68, Kingston, PA, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2020. A 1969 graduate of GAR, he was a two-time District champion, Regional champion, and State runner-up in wrestling. A graduate of Hofstra University, Joel taught special education for 35 years and was a champion wrestling coach. He was to be inducted into the PA Wrestling Hall of Fame on May 17. Joel was a two-time Gold Medal winner at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Joel is survived by his wife Lynnette, and two daughters Aimee and Rachel, his three brothers, and countless friends, students and teammates.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Temple Israel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Kislin family. Taught with Joel at Coughlin and have many fond memories of the years spent teaching next to him. Godspeed my friend. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
joseph Ryan
May 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Mimi kislin
May 10, 2020
Dear Lynnette & Family: My deepest sympathies on Joel's passing. You and I worked together many years ago at Associated Internists. Hope you are doing okay and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family.
Claudette R.
May 10, 2020
Rick.. so sorry to hear about your brother.. he most certainly was a wrestling legend. Rest in peace and prayers for those who are now with the ancestors....
Dan Walsh
May 10, 2020
Joel was a team mate of mine in High School at G,A,R, and was a great leader on the mat and off the mat, My thoughts and prayers go out to the Kislin family, Very sorry for loss,
Marty Erickson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Condolences.
A. Nonymous
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Joel's passing. I always taught what he taught me. If you think before you react to a move you took too long, that is why we drill. Great Wrestler, Great Coach, Great Man. God bless you.
Gene Lavelle
Friend
