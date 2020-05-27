JOEL REVZEN
REVZEN--Joel. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of our dear colleague Joel Revzen, an assistant conductor since 1999. Joel made his Met conducting debut in 2017 leading performances of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin. As an assistant conductor, he shared his profound expertise and musicality in rehearsals as a thoughtful, kind, and supportive presence that endeared him to colleagues. We will greatly miss his generous, positive spirit in our midst and offer our sincerest condolences to his wife, Cindy, his daughter, Shira, and all of his family and friends. Peter Gelb General Manager Yannick Nezet-Sguin Music Director


Published in New York Times on May 27, 2020.
