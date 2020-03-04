Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Robin Carlton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1967 - 2020

Joel Robin Carlton, 52, passed away of glioblastoma on February 12, 2020 in New York City,



Born on August 10, 1967 in Kansas City, Missouri, Joel was the son of Donald Rayford and Joan Lodema Carlton. Early in life, Joel took an interest in the performing arts, getting his theatrical start at Theatre for Young America in Overland Park, KS. He went on to star in numerous dramatic and musical theater productions at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, KS, including the lead role in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat during his freshman year, in which he had to kiss an upper class woman playing Potiphar's wife. From that moment on, there was no turning back from the acting bug.



Joel graduated with a BFA in musical theatre from Webster University in St. Louis in 1989. Following graduation, Joel moved to New York and spent the next decade performing in regional theaters around the country. Following his acting career, he served as a business representative at Actors' Equity Association. The exposure to the business side of the industry captured Joel's interest, and he ultimately parlayed that experience into a long and successful career as a talent agent. He worked at both DGRW and Nicolosi & Co, before co-founding CGF Talent in 2012. Fair, intuitive, and compassionate are words that describe Joel's attributes as an agent. He invested considerable time and personal care in his clients, taking deep pride in their successes. He represented a formidable roster of actors including Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award nominees and winners. He helped shepherd many performers to their Broadway debuts.



Joel lived a life of appreciation for good humor and human connection. He was known for his keen ability of expression and urbane vocabulary, deploying the occasional uncommon polysyllabic word in casual conversation-not to impress; rather to convey precisely what he meant. Joel loved music, with particular admiration for the 70's and 80's rock music of his youth, musical theater (naturally), and opera. Joel seized opportunities to pause and appreciate the beauty of life, and he wasn't afraid of shedding a tear at such moments. A long list of feline companions-his and others'-knew him best as the cat whisperer, with his uncanny ability to understand and gain the trust of even the most aloof and suspicious among them.



Joel is survived by his soulmate, Jazmin Gorsline, who was his tireless advocate and caregiver in the final years of his life. He is also survived by his father, Don; sister, Rachel; brother, Brendan (Shannon); and cat, Amelia. He was predeceased by his mom, Joan, with whom he is no doubt reunited and busy updating her on all things Broadway, while surrounded by numerous departed felines, including most recently Cali, Buffy, and Kansas. Our profound loss is their joyful gain.



