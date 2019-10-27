Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL SALZARULO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALZARULO--Joel. Our much-beloved partner, husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, friend and teacher passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Vero Beach, FL on October 8th. He was looking forward to his 20th birthday on February 29th. Joel was born in the Bronx on 183rd St., went to City College, and migrated to Brooklyn in the '60s. He lived his entire life in NYC, which he loved. That's probably how he acquired his exquisite sense of social justice and fairness. He spent his entire professional life teaching science to kids in junior high school and Eastern District High School, where he also coached track. He seemed indestructible - the person for whom the characterization as "a force of nature" was coined. He had an enormous personality; you couldn't be in the same building as he without knowing he was there. He was full of love for all things and people decent, and - like an old-testament patriarch - full of disdain for the greedy, myopic and hateful among us. He leaves behind an adoring Debbie, Harriet, Pamela, Peter, Melanie, Phillip, Phoebe, Lorna, Peri, Rana, Dani, a host of admiring friends too numerous to contemplate, and Romeo. A memorial celebration of his life will be announced. Information can be obtained from "the other Joel," 9 Old School House Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937.



SALZARULO--Joel. Our much-beloved partner, husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, friend and teacher passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Vero Beach, FL on October 8th. He was looking forward to his 20th birthday on February 29th. Joel was born in the Bronx on 183rd St., went to City College, and migrated to Brooklyn in the '60s. He lived his entire life in NYC, which he loved. That's probably how he acquired his exquisite sense of social justice and fairness. He spent his entire professional life teaching science to kids in junior high school and Eastern District High School, where he also coached track. He seemed indestructible - the person for whom the characterization as "a force of nature" was coined. He had an enormous personality; you couldn't be in the same building as he without knowing he was there. He was full of love for all things and people decent, and - like an old-testament patriarch - full of disdain for the greedy, myopic and hateful among us. He leaves behind an adoring Debbie, Harriet, Pamela, Peter, Melanie, Phillip, Phoebe, Lorna, Peri, Rana, Dani, a host of admiring friends too numerous to contemplate, and Romeo. A memorial celebration of his life will be announced. Information can be obtained from "the other Joel," 9 Old School House Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close