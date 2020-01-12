SCHAPIRO--Joel. Joel Schapiro passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 1st, 2020. He was born on September 25th, 1942 in New York City. The son of Shirley and Milton Schapiro, a real estate developer and founder of Village Realty Service. Joel graduated with a degree from New York University in Business and Management, Joel's intense dedication, commitment, drive, and keen intellect could be seen in anything he focused on. This led to further expansion of the company. Joel's remarkable accomplishments could also be seen on the tennis court and as an avid player/supporter of billiards. As he became more successful, his lifelong love of music enabled him to further this appreciation with support for musical talent as a natural progression of his business/personal interests. Joel was a devoted father to Marielle. He adored her and surrounded her with a gentle, tender, spirit. He was a loving brother to his sister Caren and his brother-in-law Mel Hilman. Joel was also a doting Uncle to Mara and her husband Scott Kamins and Laurence and his wife Robin Hilman. He is also survived by a great-niece Harper Kamins, great-nephews Cole Kamins and Sascha Hilman who held a special place in his heart. Joel's gift to his family and all who knew him was his unique style and ability to live life on his own terms. His passion, vibrant personality, generosity, and brilliant sense of humor will be missed by all whose lives he touched. He lives on in each of us through our memories of wonderful times, shared interests, and conversations. The impact he had in our lives is immeasurable and can only be quantified by how we attempt to follow the path he has established for us. A private interment and service took place on January 3, 2020. Contributions to may be made in his honor.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020