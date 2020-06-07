SINER--Joel Lawrence, MD age 92, of Cambridge MA, on May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elinor M. Siner, MD. He grew up in Kew Gardens, NY, the eldest child of Emmanuel and Marion Siner. He was predeceased by sisters, Naomi Abrams and Ruth Siner. Devoted father of Suzanne A. Siner and her husband, Daniel Mirel and Jonathan M. Siner, MD and his wife, Lisa Hersch. Grandfather of five and uncle to Daniel and Joanne Abrams and Rachel Abrams. He graduated from Swarthmore College and then Washington University School of Medicine and practiced internal medicine in Cambridge for over forty years at Mount Auburn Hospital where he served as President of the Medical Staff and as member of its Board of Trustees (1982-1987). He was a member of the Institutional Review Board at Harvard University (1996-2009). He taught the introductory patient interviewing course to Harvard medical students where he derived great satisfaction from teaching the students how to interview patients and understand their life stories. He will be remembered for his clear intelligence, sense of humor, understanding of the human condition and his emphasis upon using a generalists view when trying to understand the complexities of life.





