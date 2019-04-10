ZIMMER--Joel. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, who passed away at the age of 86 on April 9, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Joel graduated from Hofstra University in 1953 and then served our country in the U.S. Navy, being honorably discharged with the rank LT JG. He was a successful businessman and shared an enduring friendship with his partner Norman. Joel was a devoted member of Park East Synagogue for more than 50 years. He is survived by his loving wife Karen, son Gary, daughter Jill, son-in-law Sam, daughter-in-law Karen, and four beautiful grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Max and Hannah. Joel was a kind and generous person who will be dearly missed, but fondly remembered by family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 10:00am at Park East Synagogue (163 East 67th St).
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019