ZIMMER--Joel J. Park East Synagogue mourns the passing of our dedicated member, Joel J. Zimmer, beloved husband of Karen, father of Dr. Gary Zimmer, Dr. Jill Zimmer (Dr. Sam) Simon, dear grandfather. We share the loss of the Zimmer Family, a loyal Park East family from Generation to Generation. Funeral services Thursday, April 11, 10:00am, Park East Synagogue, 163 East 67 Street. Rabbi Arthur Schneier Herman Hochberg, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019