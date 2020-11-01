1/
JOELLE WEISS
1928 - 2020
WEISS--Joelle, (Inky), passed away peacefully on October 30th surrounded by family. She was born in New York City, on March 7, 1928, to Arthur and Mathilde Seiff and lived in Westchester County most of her life. Known to her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as Momma Inky, she is also survived by her brother Eric Seiff and her three loving children Stuart, Cathy and Ellen Weiss. She was predeceased by her husband Douglas and her son Andrew. Her life was an inspiration to live fully and with compassion. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
