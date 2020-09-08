1953 - 2020

John Arthur Haslinger, 67, of Roswell, Georgia, died peacefully in his home after succumbing to pancreatic cancer on September 5, 2020. John was born on July 29, 1953 in New York to mother Mary Lewis Haslinger and father John Haslinger.



John is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Brana Haslinger, of 23 years, and his daughter Novella Evans, her spouse David and grandchildren, Charlotte and Nathaniel, and his daughter Kiryn Hoffman, her spouse David and grandchildren, Walter and Helen. John also leaves behind his dear brother Gregory Haslinger and brother-in-law Charlie King and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin siblings – Barbara King and Jeffrey Haslinger.



John grew up in poverty and helped raise three younger siblings while his single mother was working full-time. John did not have a father present in his life and knew early on that he would always be present and develop strong bonds with his children.



He loved music, theater and travel, and was an avid reader and strongly believed that anyone can rise from poverty and be successful with a great education and hard work. He credited his success to the educational foundation he received at St. Joseph School and St. Margaret's School. He attended Manhattan College Preparatory High School, Manhattan College, and CUNY Lehman College, and obtained his Master's degree in sociology at the New School for Social Research.



John loved the lush green mountains of Vermont, the bright lights of Broadway, the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge, the glory of Mount Rushmore and Boston's Scullers Jazz Club. He loved traveling the world -- grasping new information along the way and shared these experiences with such delight and enthusiasm to anyone who was interested in hearing about these adventures.



John thoroughly enjoyed his 40 year plus career as a strategic consultant and thought leader in the areas of Human Resources and Employee Benefits. He consulted with Fortune 500 companies such as Union Pacific, Volvo, BMW, the Washington Post, Johnson and Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield, BSC and other institutions. John published more than 30 professional articles and was frequently the lead speaker at various conferences and industry seminars. In addition, John taught sociology at the undergraduate level in New York, and graduate classes in business and human resources in Massachusetts.



John was known to be an innovator, influencer, mentor, debater and trendsetter. He was exuberant and energetic and leaves many precious memories with his wife, children, siblings, extended family and friends. John took great pride in providing for the families he helped raise. He knows that a part of him will continue to live on. He wished a better world than that of late.



A virtual memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Donations in his honor may be made to Stage Door Players in Dunwoody, GA, the Georgia Ensemble Theater in Roswell, GA, or the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, NY.

