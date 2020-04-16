ALTIERI--John L., of Key Largo, Florida died on April 8 at age 93. Raised on Staten Island, New York, he enlisted in the Navy in 1943. After studying in the Naval engineering program at Columbia University, he graduated from the George Washington University School of Engineering in 1948. Following his early career at Voorhees Walker in New York City, he started his own Mechanical and Electrical Engineering firm in 1959 in Norwalk, Connecticut. The firm, Altieri Sebor Weiber LLC, was selected by world class architects, to design systems for complex theatres, museums and aquariums on four continents including the Getty, Guggenheim and Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Osaka Aquarium and the Yale Whale. His clients included Pritzker Laureates Philip Johnson, Kevin Roche, I.M. Pei, Richard Meier; AIA Gold Medal honorees Marcel Breuer, Cesar Pelli, James Stewart Polshek, Robert Venturi; and other greats including John Dinkeloo, Warren Platner, Charles Gwathmey, Robert A.M. Stern and Michael Graves. In 1986 he was elected a Fellow of ASHRAE. He was a visiting professor at the Yale School of Architecture for more than 20 years. John enjoyed helping people with their problems and devising solutions through fostering community in the many activities he participated in throughout his life including creating the Forget- Me-Nots in Fairfield and Key Largo that are dedicated to the needs of caregivers and their recipients. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Eileen Mary Rudden and is survived by his sons John and Peter, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Parish in Fairfield, Connecticut at a date to be announced.



