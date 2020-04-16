Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anderson Quisenberry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2020

John Anderson Quisenberry, former partner at Brown & Wood LLP, died at 81 on April 9, 2020 of coronavirus. John grew up in Bronxville, N.Y., graduated from Amherst College and received his L.L.B. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1963. He began his legal career with Brown, Wood, Fuller, Caldwell & Ivey (now Sidley Austin LLP), retiring from the firm in 2001. During his career with the firm, he became a preeminent leader in the securitization industry and led Brown & Wood's renowned structured finance practice for many years. He led a team working on behalf of Salomon Brothers in designing, structuring and underwriting the first publicly-offered, non-governmental pass-through securitization of home mortgage loans, in which Bank of America was the issuer. He created the fundamental securitization structure for non-governmental issuers that led to securitization becoming a basic component of the financial system. He went on to create many other structural innovations in the securitization of various asset classes.



John, who was known as Jack by his legal friends and Quis by many others, had friends who were all very important to him. He was a generous and welcoming host at his home on the East River and his ski house at Okemo, Vermont. He was a long time member of Siwanoy Country Club where he won numerous golf tournaments and was also a member of the Union Club in Manhattan and Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. John was passionate about golf, collecting art, travel and sports. He was blessed with wonderful caregivers in the last few years of his life and was assisted for more than 16 years by his right hand helper, Kathy Szenasi. He was close to and loved by his sisters, Elizabeth Bjorkman and Anne Spaulding and their husbands, Sandy and Larry. John is also survived by his nephews, Edward Bjorkman and Thomas Bjorkman, his wife, Jackie and great nephews, Mattias and Rhys.



Donations in his memory may be made to City Harvest, 6 East 32nd St., New York, NY 10016. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close