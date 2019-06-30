ASHTON--John Felton, 89, a resident of Darien, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on June 20th surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bronxville, NY to Henry Rusling Ashton and Ruth Felton. John was an accomplished lawyer and investment advisor who loved sailing, skiing, tennis and music. He is remembered as a role model for integrity, ethical behavior and unwavering commitment to his family. John is survived by his wife Blythe Bohnen, by four children from his first marriage, Sara, John, Martha and James, and by two grandsons, Timothy and Christopher. A private family service and interment was held in Cornwall, CT on June 29th.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019